Twitter Ridicules MAGA-Bedecked Couple Spotted at North San Antonio Trader Joe's

click image Twitter / frijolitabonita

Thought I was having a fever dream but realized I’m just in Stone Oak pic.twitter.com/5RmZWQ75f4 — Registered Necia (@frjolitabonita) August 5, 2020

Northside racism is a certain type of ugly. Fuck a Traitor Joe’s. https://t.co/nEkZwOa0cn — Hot Transsexual Bitch (@JazzCochina) August 5, 2020

This why i stay out that side lmao https://t.co/iLJgvHVN5H — Sugga Brown Bby (@SuggaB01) August 5, 2020

I LIVE IN THESE BITCHES COMPLEX!!!! THEY HAVE SEVERAL TRUMP 2020 FLAGS HANGING FROM THEIR FUCKING BALCONY TOO!!!! https://t.co/FH9GFdvu26 — Jake (@jacobspakes) August 6, 2020

A pair of Trump-stans are going viral thanks to their cringey MAGA-themed fashion statement.Twitter user @frijolitabonita spotted the pair shopping at Trader Joe's in Stone Oak, sporting MAGA hats and Trump 2020 face masks."Thought I was having a fever dream but realized I'm just in Stone Oak," she tweeted While the man seemed satisfied with just his Trump fan gear, the woman took her outfit to the next level by adding polarized sunglasses and a head-mounted Go Pro, looking like she's ready for a low-rent clandestine op outfitted by Inspector Gadget People were quick to pile on with their takes on the pair's TJ's fashion statement.According to @jacobspakes — who says the couple lives in his apartment complex — their Trump fandom extends to home decor.Honestly, though, if this is what it takes to get Trumpsters to wear face coverings, we'll take it, we guess.