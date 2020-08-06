VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Twitter Ridicules MAGA-Bedecked Couple Spotted at North San Antonio Trader Joe's

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click image TWITTER / FRIJOLITABONITA
  • Twitter / frijolitabonita
A pair of Trump-stans are going viral thanks to their cringey MAGA-themed fashion statement.

Twitter user @frijolitabonita spotted the pair shopping at Trader Joe's in Stone Oak, sporting MAGA hats and Trump 2020 face masks.



"Thought I was having a fever dream but realized I'm just in Stone Oak," she tweeted.


While the man seemed satisfied with just his Trump fan gear, the woman took her outfit to the next level by adding polarized sunglasses and a head-mounted Go Pro, looking like she's ready for a low-rent clandestine op outfitted by Inspector Gadget.

People were quick to pile on with their takes on the pair's TJ's fashion statement.


According to @jacobspakes — who says the couple lives in his apartment complex — their Trump fandom extends to home decor.


Honestly, though, if this is what it takes to get Trumpsters to wear face coverings, we'll take it, we guess.

