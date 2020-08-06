Twitter Ridicules MAGA-Bedecked Couple Spotted at North San Antonio Trader Joe's

Thought I was having a fever dream but realized I’m just in Stone Oak pic.twitter.com/5RmZWQ75f4— Registered Necia (@frjolitabonita) August 5, 2020
Embarrassing as fuck https://t.co/xve349bfP0— Angel ✨ (@angelthesimp) August 5, 2020
Northside racism is a certain type of ugly. Fuck a Traitor Joe’s. https://t.co/nEkZwOa0cn— Hot Transsexual Bitch (@JazzCochina) August 5, 2020
This why i stay out that side lmao https://t.co/iLJgvHVN5H— Sugga Brown Bby (@SuggaB01) August 5, 2020
I LIVE IN THESE BITCHES COMPLEX!!!! THEY HAVE SEVERAL TRUMP 2020 FLAGS HANGING FROM THEIR FUCKING BALCONY TOO!!!! https://t.co/FH9GFdvu26— Jake (@jacobspakes) August 6, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.