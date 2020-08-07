VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 7, 2020

High-Profile Super PAC Launched to Help Biden Beat Trump in Texas

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge Joe Biden presses the flesh, pre-COVID-19. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / UNITED STATE SENATE - THE OFFICE OF CHRIS MURPHY
  • Wikimedia Commons / United State Senate - the Office of Chris Murphy
  • Joe Biden presses the flesh, pre-COVID-19.
As Texas emerges as a potential 2020 battleground, a new super PAC has launched to help Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1976.

In a video and website that went live Friday, the newly formed Blue Texas PAC, said it plans a major advertising push to shore up the presumptive Democratic nominee, who's been running neck-and-neck with President Trump in Lone Star State polls.



"For decades, progressives in Texas have fought to turn Texas blue," Blue Texas PAC co-founder Kim Taylor said in a statement supplied to the Texas Tribune. "We have never had a better opportunity. Blue Texas has a clear focus: to flip Texas in 2020. We are a Texas born, Texas-bred campaign that intends to raise the funds and communicate with voters to get rid of Donald Trump in November."

In addition to veteran political strategist Taylor, the PAC's banner participants include former Dallas Cowboy and social justice advocate Michael Bennett, longtime progressive commentator and former Texas agriculture commissioner Jim Hightower and longtime Democratic operative Rania Batrice.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

