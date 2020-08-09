COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio

A worker at a drive through coronavirus testing center in San Antonio prepares to swab a visitor.

Bexar County COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for the past five days, according to data from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

On Saturday, 743 people were hospitalized locally due to the coronavirus, down from 770 on Friday and 886 on August 3, the last recorded spike. Of Saturday's total, 328 are in intensive care and 229 are on ventilators.

According to Metro Health, 15% of staffed hospital beds and 52% of ventilators remain available.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County continued to increase, rising by 232 on Saturday. That brings the total number of diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,531.Metro Health also recorded 10 additional deaths, bringing the total number to 432.In a Sunday morning interview with KSAT News, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the ongoing drop in hospitalizations is a good sign but still substantially elevated from April. Residents should continue wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing, he added.

"Until there's a vaccine, we're going to have to live with some modified behaviors," Nirenberg told the TV station.