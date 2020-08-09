VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, August 9, 2020

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in San Antonio

Posted By on Sun, Aug 9, 2020 at 8:39 AM

click to enlarge A worker at a drive through coronavirus testing center in San Antonio prepares to swab a visitor. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A worker at a drive through coronavirus testing center in San Antonio prepares to swab a visitor.
Bexar County COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for the past five days, according to data from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

On Saturday, 743 people were hospitalized locally due to the coronavirus, down from 770 on Friday and 886 on August 3, the last recorded spike. Of Saturday's total, 328 are in intensive care and 229 are on ventilators.

According to Metro Health, 15% of staffed hospital beds and 52% of ventilators remain available.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County continued to increase, rising by 232 on Saturday. That brings the total number of diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,531.

Metro Health also recorded 10 additional deaths, bringing the total number to 432.

In a Sunday morning interview with KSAT News, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the ongoing drop in hospitalizations is a good sign but still substantially elevated from April. Residents should continue wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing, he added. 

"Until there's a vaccine, we're going to have to live with some modified behaviors," Nirenberg told the TV station.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says Local Governments Can't Stop or Delay Evictions Read More

  2. La Villita’s Maverick Plaza Makeover Gets Fresh New Look Read More

  3. Starbucks Not Opening on Contentious Property in San Antonio's Government Hill Area Read More

  4. Inside the Trump Campaign’s Effort — and Struggle — to Win Over Black Voters in Texas Read More

  5. Army Secretary Meets with Military Leaders at Fort Hood, Deploys Outside Investigators Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation