VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 10, 2020

Mayor of Port Aransas on Texas Coast Says He Can No Longer Enforce Beach Closure Order

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge A July order closed vehicle access to Port Aransas beaches in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GLORIA BELL
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gloria Bell
  • A July order closed vehicle access to Port Aransas beaches in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan posted on Facebook Sunday that his city will longer enforce a beach closure order issued in July to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"The city can no longer afford providing 24-hour day policing of the county beaches closure order," Bujan wrote. "We have depleted all of our overtime budgets."



The mayor added that the order, handed down by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, was also creating safety issues since people were parking in town to access the beach, blocking streets used by EMS and fire trucks.

Canales' order closed the beaches to cars, trucks and golf carts in a bid to prevent crowding as COVID-19 case numbers rose. The rule applies to beaches in Port Aransas as well as Padre Island and Corpus Christi.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in San Antonio Read More

  2. Starbucks Not Opening on Contentious Property in San Antonio's Government Hill Area Read More

  3. Inside the Trump Campaign’s Effort — and Struggle — to Win Over Black Voters in Texas Read More

  4. Army Secretary Meets with Military Leaders at Fort Hood, Deploys Outside Investigators Read More

  5. Twitter Ridicules MAGA-Bedecked Couple Spotted at North San Antonio Trader Joe's Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation