VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 10, 2020

San Antonio's University Hospital Allows COVID-19 Positive Mothers to Breastfeed

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / DOMINIKA ROSECLAY
  • Pexels / Dominika Roseclay
Following new research, San Antonio's University Hospital has joined the number of medical facilities now allowing mothers that test positive for COVID-19 to breastfeed and have full contact with their newborns.

A recent study published by The Lancet found that the perinatal transmission of COVID-19 is unlikely to occur via breastfeeding or skin-to-skin contact, as long as hygiene protocols are implemented. Of the 116 mothers in the study that tested positive for COVID-19, none of their 120 newborns tested positive. Neither did any of the 82 newborns that were tested at five to seven days of life, or the 72 tested at 14 at days of life.



According to the CDC, little is known about the impact COVID-19 has on expecting mothers and their newborns. While some babies have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth, the source of transmission remains unclear.

Due to this uncertainty, University Hospital previously limited contact between COVID-19 positive mothers and their newborns. But these recent findings suggesting that breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact between mothers and newborns may be safe has been cause for University Hospital to do away with these limitations, the hospital said in a statement on its website.

In a statement to KSAT, Kate McLachlan, a lactation specialist for University Health System, explained "even for moms whose babies go up to the NICU, we're encouraging them [to breastfeed]. We provide them with a hospital grade breast pump and encourage them to pump their milk to be able to still provide breast milk to the baby."

University Hospital's recent change in protocol, while prompted by new data, is also a result of the documented benefits to feeding newborns breastmilk as well as the increasingly limited access to baby formula for some parents during the pandemic.

Despite recent changes, infected mothers still undergo standard coronavirus safety protocols: washing their hands and skin, wearing masks and practicing social distancing unless feeding or practicing skin-to-skin contact. All incoming patients of the University Healthcare System are tested for COVID-19, including expectant mothers.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in San Antonio Read More

  2. Mayor of Port Aransas on Texas Coast Says He Can No Longer Enforce Beach Closure Order Read More

  3. Inside the Trump Campaign’s Effort — and Struggle — to Win Over Black Voters in Texas Read More

  4. Starbucks Not Opening on Contentious Property in San Antonio's Government Hill Area Read More

  5. Army Secretary Meets with Military Leaders at Fort Hood, Deploys Outside Investigators Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation