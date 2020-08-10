Ted Cruz Gets Shitty on Twitter Again, Mocks the Idea of Paying Families During the Pandemic

Give every person in our country $2000/month for the duration of the pandemic, $2000/month for 3 months after that, and $2000/month retroactive to March.— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 10, 2020
Why be so cheap? Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2020
We have a magic money tree — we should use it! https://t.co/0ODgPBhc4O
It's not a goddamn joke Ted. Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day. Get real. https://t.co/z6ygY8lSxc— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 10, 2020
1. If you can't tell the difference between a million & 2k, you shouldn't be near a budget. 2. Have you really no shame? people are out of work & dying & sick. 3. Stay away from my feet. Signed, one of your constituents.— Elizabeth McCracken (@elizmccracken) August 10, 2020
People are truly suffering and instead of working on a bipartisan relief package, you’re on Twitter mocking them. Truly a waste of life.— Jessica Mar (@JessieM212) August 10, 2020
Honestly? This is an abuser tactic — to counter a reasonable, good-faith request with hyperbolic mockery. https://t.co/WYZXRkNhoC— central standard grimes (@andreagrimes) August 10, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.