Ted Cruz Gets Shitty on Twitter Again, Mocks the Idea of Paying Families During the Pandemic

Give every person in our country $2000/month for the duration of the pandemic, $2000/month for 3 months after that, and $2000/month retroactive to March. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 10, 2020

Why be so cheap? Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage.



We have a magic money tree — we should use it! https://t.co/0ODgPBhc4O — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2020

It's not a goddamn joke Ted. Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day. Get real. https://t.co/z6ygY8lSxc — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 10, 2020

1. If you can't tell the difference between a million & 2k, you shouldn't be near a budget. 2. Have you really no shame? people are out of work & dying & sick. 3. Stay away from my feet. Signed, one of your constituents. — Elizabeth McCracken (@elizmccracken) August 10, 2020

People are truly suffering and instead of working on a bipartisan relief package, you’re on Twitter mocking them. Truly a waste of life. — Jessica Mar (@JessieM212) August 10, 2020

Honestly? This is an abuser tactic — to counter a reasonable, good-faith request with hyperbolic mockery. https://t.co/WYZXRkNhoC — central standard grimes (@andreagrimes) August 10, 2020

For the love of all things holy, could someone please pry Sen. Ted Cruz's cell phone away from him? At least until the pandemic is over.As his constituents fret over losing their jobs, health insurance or even their goddamned lives, Tweetin' Ted keeps spending copious amounts of time engaging in online shit-flinging contests with celebrities, fellow lawmakers and, well, anyone else who will pay attention.Today, the acerbic Texas Republican apparently couldn't resist getting in a dig worthy of the junior high lunch table at senate colleague Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts. Markey's offense? Suggesting that Uncle Sam give everyone in the country $2,000 a month to ride out the pandemic's unprecedented economic hardships."Why be so cheap?" Cruz tweeted back. "Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage."Apparently in no mood for pubescent towel popping, Markey fired back that the economic crisis is "not a goddamn joke" and that millions of families are facing evictions, food insecurity and loss of medical coverage. "Get real," he admonished.The flood of responses from constituents and others suggest Markey isn't the only one weary of Ted's tireless and tiresome Twitter tiffs.