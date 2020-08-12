VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Last Weekend, Texas Democrats Undertook Their Largest-Ever Voter Contact Push

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge Recent polls show Joe Biden pulling within striking distance of Donald Trump in Texas. - INSTAGRAM / JOEBIDEN
  • Instagram / joebiden
  • Recent polls show Joe Biden pulling within striking distance of Donald Trump in Texas.
With polls suggesting a tight race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in the Lone Star State, the Texas Democratic Party has kicked its voter-mobilization efforts into hyperdrive.

Working with get-out-the-vote group Vote Save America, the Texas Dems contacted more than 2 million voters over the weekend via phone calls and texts — its largest-ever number for such a weekend push.



The party also kicked off a major fundraising effort this week with a goal of sending 815,000 mail-in voting applications to eligible Texans for the November election. The party already sent out 900,000 applications in advance of the 2020 primary.

That total of 1.7 million potential mail-in voters is most for an election cycle in the party's history, according to officials.

