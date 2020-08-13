2 San Antonio Officers Fired for Excessive Force, Including Kneeling on Suspect's Neck

Officers Michael Brewer and Andre Vargas were both given indefinite suspensions over an arrest that occurred on Nov. 26 of last year, according to the documents obtained by the TV station. Brewer is accused of kneeling on the suspect's neck.
In addition, Vargas used unnecessary force when he lifted the man by his handcuffed arms, according to the report. Further, Vargas' use of a Taser on the suspect "far exceeded the reasonable force necessary to accomplish the arrest,” according to the cited police records.
The arrested man filed a complaint about the officers in January, KSAT reports.
At press time, it's unclear whether either officer is appealing the firing through an arbitration process guaranteed under San Antonio's police union contract. That process has also come under increased scrutiny since it's allowed roughly two-thirds of officers fired over the past decade to win back their jobs.
