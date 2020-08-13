Thursday, August 13, 2020
Assclown Alert: Texas AG Ken Paxton Throws Up Another Roadblock to His Own Trial
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM
click to enlarge
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion and analysis
-
Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, indicted for felony securities fraud more than five years ago, last week sought yet another delay to the protracted prosecution of his case.
Paxton’s attorneys argued that Judge Jason Luong should recuse himself from presiding over the case because the AG’s office is representing him and other judges in an unrelated matter. Luoung is the fourth judge so far to oversee the case.
Prosecutors said the Paxton team’s latest motion is without merit and an attempt prevent the case from going ahead in Harris County rather than a friendlier venue to the defendant.
The debate adds one more time-consuming turn to the legal case that’s been bogged down in attorneys’ legal wrangling over issues including where the trial should be held and how much prosecutors should be paid.
Paxton is accused of persuading investors to buy stock in a tech company without disclosing that he would be compensated for it — a charge he denies. For someone who maintains he’s innocent, the AG sure is acting like an assclown with something to hide.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, Assclown Alert, Ken Paxton, AG, Attorney General, Texas Attorney General, securities fraud, fraud, federal securities fraud, indicted, indictment, delay, trial delay, Judge Jason Luong, recusal, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.