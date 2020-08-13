VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Assclown Alert: Texas AG Ken Paxton Throws Up Another Roadblock to His Own Trial

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion and analysis.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, indicted for felony securities fraud more than five years ago, last week sought yet another delay to the protracted prosecution of his case.



Paxton’s attorneys argued that Judge Jason Luong should recuse himself from presiding over the case because the AG’s office is representing him and other judges in an unrelated matter. Luoung is the fourth judge so far to oversee the case.

Prosecutors said the Paxton team’s latest motion is without merit and an attempt prevent the case from going ahead in Harris County rather than a friendlier venue to the defendant.

The debate adds one more time-consuming turn to the legal case that’s been bogged down in attorneys’ legal wrangling over issues including where the trial should be held and how much prosecutors should be paid.

Paxton is accused of persuading investors to buy stock in a tech company without disclosing that he would be compensated for it — a charge he denies. For someone who maintains he’s innocent, the AG sure is acting like an assclown with something to hide.

