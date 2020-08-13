Bexar County Parks Will Close Over the Labor Day Weekend to Curb COVID-19 Spread

Screen Capture / KSAT

County Judge speaks during a recent press briefing with a bandana around his neck.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has ordered all county parks to close over Labor Day Weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19.The closures, which will run September 4-7, are meant to avoid a spike in infections over the long weekend by deterring family barbecues and other large gatherings.San Antonio and Bexar County officials are eager to drive down infection rates before the start of the school year. Under San Antonio Metro Health guidance, local schools are advised against reopening for on-campus learning before September 7."Leading up to schools opening, we want to make sure we do everything we can to make it as safe as we can," Wolff said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.Local officials issued similar park closure orders over the Easter and July 4 holiday weekends as well.