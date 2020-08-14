VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 14, 2020

Bexar County's First Virtual Civil Jury Trial Delayed

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
The first of Bexar County's virtual civil jury trials has been put on hold as the court waits for consent from lawyers on both sides, according to a KSAT report.

Jurors were summoned and confirmed last month, and 57th District Court Judge Antonia Arteaga was scheduled to oversee the start of the trial Wednesday.



“Things are always unpredictable,” Arteaga said in a statement to the TV station. “Our No. 1 case is no longer available, so we’ll go on whatever case we may or may not have available thereafter.”

A committee of judges will examine other cases to take to trial virtually, according to the report.

Bexar County district courts have been conducting virtual hearings for months now, but the proceeding was to have been the county's first virtual jury trial.

Judges have faced numerous barriers in the process of moving online, including issues of "Zoom bombing" and a moving start-date for the implementation of virtual jury trials.

Jury trials have already moved online in other Texas counties, including the country's first virtual jury trial of a criminal case.

