SpaceX Reveals Plan to Turn South Texas Coastal Facility Into '21st Century Spaceport'

SpaceX's Starship SN5 during a flight test conducted in early August.
Apparently not satisfied with blowing up
the small Texas town of Boca Chica, SpaceX seems to be planning to gentrify it, too.
According to MySA
, the commercial space travel company helmed by billionaire and father of X Æ A-Xii
Elon Musk is seeking a "resort development manager" to help turn its facility on the Texas coast into a "21st century Spaceport."
CNBC's Michael Sheetz noticed the job posting
and tweeted it out earlier this week.
"SpaceX is committed to developing revolutionary space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets," the job description
reads.
"Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport. We are looking for a talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX's first resort from inception to completion."
Any locals concerned they'll soon be priced out of the small Texas burg may not need to worry just yet, since the Starship project is still in early development. In fact, it was a failed test
of the Starship SN4 prototype's Raptor engine that was the cause of May's explosion and sonic boom.
