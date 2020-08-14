VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 14, 2020

SpaceX Reveals Plan to Turn South Texas Coastal Facility Into '21st Century Spaceport'

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge SpaceX's Starship SN5 during a flight test conducted in early August. - TWITTER / SPACEX
  • Twitter / SpaceX
  • SpaceX's Starship SN5 during a flight test conducted in early August.
Apparently not satisfied with blowing up the small Texas town of Boca Chica, SpaceX seems to be planning to gentrify it, too.

According to MySA, the commercial space travel company helmed by billionaire and father of X Æ A-Xii Elon Musk is seeking a "resort development manager" to help turn its facility on the Texas coast into a "21st century Spaceport."



CNBC's Michael Sheetz noticed the job posting and tweeted it out earlier this week.

"SpaceX is committed to developing revolutionary space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets," the job description reads.

"Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport. We are looking for a talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX's first resort from inception to completion."

Any locals concerned they'll soon be priced out of the small Texas burg may not need to worry just yet, since the Starship project is still in early development. In fact, it was a failed test of the Starship SN4 prototype's Raptor engine that was the cause of May's explosion and sonic boom.

