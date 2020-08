Five People Shot and Wounded at South Side Flea Market, San Antonio Police Say

click to enlarge Google Street View

Five people were wounded, including one in critical condition, in a shooting Sunday at a South Side flea market, according to the San Antonio Police Department.The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Mission Open Air Market, 207 W. Chavaneaux Road, a popular weekend shopping destination, according to multiple media reports.SAPD Chief William McManus told KSAT gunfire erupted after a dispute and that multiple shooters were involved. A security guard returned fire at a shooter, and one of the suspects is the person now in critical condition.“We don’t believe at this point that any of the people who were shot were innocent bystanders,” McManus told the TV station.Police recovered two weapons at the site and are continuing their investigation, according to KSAT.