Report: Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Brad Parscale Gained Influence by Protecting Jared Kushner

San Antonio techie-turned-Trump campaign honcho Brad Parscale may owe much of his White House influence to a protective relationship with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, New York magazine reports In a lengthy story throwing back the curtain on Trump's chaotic reelection bid, sources toldthat Parscale's ability to shield Kushner from his many critics outweighs the one-time web designer's ability to helm a national political campaign.

"Brad was willing to do whatever Jared said and keep quiet about it," a senior White House official told the magazine. "Brad was willing to get yelled at by the president and not say, 'Well, actually this was Jared's decision.' And Jared got to rule from afar because Brad would do whatever he said."



That arrangement meant Parscale was able to rake in hefty fees while kicking back at his beach home, according to the official.



"In return, Brad made a fuck-ton of money and got to live by the pool in Florida," the source added.



A month ago, Parscale was demoted from campaign manager to digital director for his role in Trump's sparsely attended Tulsa rally, a national media embarrassment for the campaign.