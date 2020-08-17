Report: Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Brad Parscale Gained Influence by Protecting Jared Kushner

"Brad was willing to do whatever Jared said and keep quiet about it," a senior White House official told the magazine. "Brad was willing to get yelled at by the president and not say, 'Well, actually this was Jared's decision.' And Jared got to rule from afar because Brad would do whatever he said."
That arrangement meant Parscale was able to rake in hefty fees while kicking back at his beach home, according to the official.
"In return, Brad made a fuck-ton of money and got to live by the pool in Florida," the source added.
A month ago, Parscale was demoted from campaign manager to digital director for his role in Trump's sparsely attended Tulsa rally, a national media embarrassment for the campaign.Parscale was plucked from obscurity as a San Antonio web designer to develop online assets for Trump's family businesses. His political water rose after he oversaw digital strategy for the media mogul's 2016 White House run.
