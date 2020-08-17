VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 17, 2020

Report: Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Brad Parscale Gained Influence by Protecting Jared Kushner

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida.
San Antonio techie-turned-Trump campaign honcho Brad Parscale may owe much of his White House influence to a protective relationship with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, New York magazine reports.

In a lengthy story throwing back the curtain on Trump's chaotic reelection bid, sources told New York that Parscale's ability to shield Kushner from his many critics outweighs the one-time web designer's ability to helm a national political campaign.


"Brad was willing to do whatever Jared said and keep quiet about it," a senior White House official told the magazine. "Brad was willing to get yelled at by the president and not say, 'Well, actually this was Jared's decision.' And Jared got to rule from afar because Brad would do whatever he said."

That arrangement meant Parscale was able to rake in hefty fees while kicking back at his beach home, according to the official.

"In return, Brad made a fuck-ton of money and got to live by the pool in Florida," the source added.

A month ago, Parscale was demoted from campaign manager to digital director for his role in Trump's sparsely attended Tulsa rally, a national media embarrassment for the campaign.

Parscale was plucked from obscurity as a San Antonio web designer to develop online assets for Trump's family businesses. His political water rose after he oversaw digital strategy for the media mogul's 2016 White House run.

