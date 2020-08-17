VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 17, 2020

San Antonio Auto & Truck Show Cancels Due to Pandemic, Will Resume in 2021

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau
The 52nd annual San Antonio Auto & Truck Show will scrap its 2020 installment, becoming the latest high-profile event to announce its cancellation by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The show, hosted by the San Antonio Auto Dealers Association, was to have taken place November 13-15. It will now run November 11-14, 2021.

"While this is a difficult decision, we feel it is the right one to make as we navigate through the 'normalcy' of this pandemic," said Lee Willis, the show's chairman. "We want to protect the safety of all of our trusted Auto Show partners, our fellow San Antonians, and all of our visitors who travel in for the Show."

The Auto & Truck Show, held annually at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, attracts tens of thousands of visitors. 

