More than 4% of Texas' Teachers and Education Workers Have Lost Their Jobs During the Pandemic

As states reacted to the pandemic's economic calamity, many made deep cuts to education budgets, forcing school layoffs, according to the Zippia's report. Not only were teachers let go, but also administrators, bus drivers, maintenance personnel and other support staff.
At the same time, colleges and universities have eliminated positions during the downturn, as have private businesses that employ training personnel.
While Texas' loss of 74,600 eduction jobs sounds drastic, it only ranked 38th in its overall percentage of positions cut.
Delaware, New Jersey and Massachusetts had the largest percentage job losses, according to the analysis. Respectively, those states lost 11.8%, 11.2% and 10.8% of their education workforces from June 2019 to this June.
Arizona was the state with the smallest cut, losing just .35% of its education jobs over the time period.
