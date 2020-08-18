San Antonio ISD Asking Voters to Approve $1.3 Billion Bond Issue in November Election

San Antonio ISD | Facebook

Voters will decide in November whether to approve a $1.3 billion bond issue to fund San Antonio ISD campus renovations and technology upgrades.

The package, which is split into separate ballot propositions, isn't projected to increase taxes for residents, according to district officials.

The first ballot measure requests $1.21 billion for major renovations to 36 schools. Twenty-one of the main buildings on district campuses haven't been fully renovated in more than 50 years. The second proposal would fund $90 million in technology upgrades to SAISD schools, including high-speed connectivity in every classroom.Voters last approved an SAISD bond in 2016, green lighting a $450 million in campus upgrades.