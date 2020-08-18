Tuesday, August 18, 2020
San Antonio ISD Asking Voters to Approve $1.3 Billion Bond Issue in November Election
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM
-
San Antonio ISD | Facebook
Voters will decide in November whether to approve a $1.3 billion bond issue to fund San Antonio ISD campus renovations and technology upgrades.
The package, which is split into separate ballot propositions, isn't projected to increase taxes for residents, according to district officials.
The first ballot measure requests $1.21 billion for major renovations to 36 schools. Twenty-one of the main buildings on district campuses haven't been fully renovated in more than 50 years.
The second proposal would fund $90 million in technology upgrades to SAISD schools, including high-speed connectivity in every classroom.
Voters last approved an SAISD bond in 2016, green lighting a $450 million in campus upgrades.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio ISD, SAISD, bond issue, bonds, election, November election, schools, education, campus upgrades, technology, high-speed Internet, ballot measures, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.