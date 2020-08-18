VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

San Antonio ISD Asking Voters to Approve $1.3 Billion Bond Issue in November Election

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM

SAN ANTONIO ISD | FACEBOOK
  • San Antonio ISD | Facebook
Voters will decide in November whether to approve a $1.3 billion bond issue to fund San Antonio ISD campus renovations and technology upgrades.

The package, which is split into separate ballot propositions, isn't projected to increase taxes for residents, according to district officials.



The first ballot measure requests $1.21 billion for major renovations to 36 schools. Twenty-one of the main buildings on district campuses haven't been fully renovated in more than 50 years. 

The second proposal would fund $90 million in technology upgrades to SAISD schools, including high-speed connectivity in every classroom.

Voters last approved an SAISD bond in 2016, green lighting a $450 million in campus upgrades.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Five People Shot and Wounded at South Side Flea Market, San Antonio Police Say Read More

  2. Report: Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Brad Parscale Gained Influence by Protecting Jared Kushner Read More

  3. How One San Antonio Courtroom Handles Tenant-Landlord Disputes During the Pandemic Read More

  4. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Blames the Presence of Confederate Monuments at the Texas Capitol on Democrats After Being Urged to Remove Them Read More

  5. San Antonio Auto & Truck Show Cancels Due to Pandemic, Will Resume in 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation