Union Members Say U.S. Postal Service Removed Mail-Sorting Machines in San Antonio

click to enlarge Google Maps

The sign at the U.S. Postal Service's Perrin Beiltel Road distribution center.

machines can process 35,000 pieces of flat mail hourly.



The alarming slowdown of the U.S. Postal Service weeks before the presidential election is affecting mail deliveries in San Antonio, local union officials say.Members of the American Postal Workers Union Local 195 told Texas Public Radio that USPS has removed four of the 32 mail-sorting machines in its Perrin Beitel Road distribution facility. Each of the

After initially telling workers the gear would simply be shut down but remain in the center, staff dismantled and removed the equipment, Local 195 Clerk Craft Director Carlos Barrios told TPR.

“They didn't just take the machines apart, they chucked them in a recycle van. They're gone, never to be brought back again,” Barrios said.



What's more, Barrios said procedures meant to curb overtime in the Alamo City are leading to delivery delays. He's seen some mail sit unmoved for weeks at the distribution center.