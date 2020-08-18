Union Members Say U.S. Postal Service Removed Mail-Sorting Machines in San Antonio

After initially telling workers the gear would simply be shut down but remain in the center, staff dismantled and removed the equipment, Local 195 Clerk Craft Director Carlos Barrios told TPR.
“They didn't just take the machines apart, they chucked them in a recycle van. They're gone, never to be brought back again,” Barrios said.
What's more, Barrios said procedures meant to curb overtime in the Alamo City are leading to delivery delays. He's seen some mail sit unmoved for weeks at the distribution center.After taking over as postmaster in May, Republican megadonor Louis DeJoy has introduced drastic cost reductions at USPS. The cuts come as President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in ballots, claiming without evidence that they will undermine the upcoming election.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.