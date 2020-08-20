VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Edison High School Student Lifts Shirt, Makes Inappropriate Sexual Remarks at Teacher in Zoom Class

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Edison High School - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Edison High School
All the hemming and hawing about virtual learning may not have predicted a major problem allegedly faced by a teacher at Edison High School this week: sexual harassment.

According to KSAT, an art class held on Zoom on Tuesday was derailed by appalling student behavior. The station reports that video of the session appeared to show a student lift his shirt and make lewd gestures at the teacher during the class.



"In the recording, you can hear what appears to be a student saying 'Why you so sexy, Ms?' followed by the student saying he would perform a sexual act on her," according to the report.

"They were pulling their shirts off and saying, like, really disgusting stuff to the teacher, making her feel uncomfortable,” Eduardo Corpus, an 11th grade student present in the class, told KSAT.

According to Corpus, multiple students were involved in the incident.

"I just don’t understand what goes through the kid’s heads, you know?" he continued.

"Like what? What are they thinking when they do that?"

In a statement supplied to KSAT, San Antonio ISD said it was investigating the incident.

"We are looking into this and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Even with remote learning, we are following the SAISD student code of conduct, which has policies in place to promote and maintain a positive, safe and effective learning environment for students and adults,” the statement read.

