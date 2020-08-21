VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 21, 2020

San Antonio's Kind Clinic Enlists Drag Queen Kristi Waters for Socially Distanced Grand Opening

As a general rule, the Current doesn't give much ink to grand openings. Perhaps if more were like this we would.

Kind Clinic, a north-of-downtown sexual health and wellness site, opened in March, meaning plans for its opening ceremonies were scuttled by the pandemic.



So, earlier this month, the clinic finally held its socially distanced ribbon cutting, but to make up for the delay, it amped up the star power by inviting popular SA drag queen Kristi Waters. Appropriately, the team and members of the San Antonio LGBT Chamber also snipped a rainbow ribbon to celebrate the big day. 

Now, that's what we call a celebration — socially distanced or no.

Austin-based nonprofit Texas Health Action opened Kind Clinic to provide sexual health and gender-affirming services to the LGBTQ+ community. It uses a financially assisted health model to offer free services and reduced cost medications.

