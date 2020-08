Sen. John Cornyn Touts Record on Safe School Reopenings in Ad, But Shows Non-U.S. School Video

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.

It sure looks like Sen. John Cornyn of Texas just wants this election-year pandemic thing to go away.After glibly tweeting "Be smart; don't panic" and sharing a photo of a Corona beer, then falsely claiming we're not sure whether kids can catch COVID-19, the three-term Republican ran a digital ad over the weekend playing up his efforts to make schools safe during the pandemic.Here's the problem with that new spot: rather than showing an actual Texas classroom, it uses stock footage of a school in Estonia, a European country that's avoided the worst of the pandemic, according to a new report by Salon The Estonian footage is inserted between clips of a blonde mom telling viewers she wants her kids to learn in a classroom "the sooner the better" — but only if they're not at risk.After the safe-looking footage of the Estonian classroom, where a young teacher walks by her students' desks, the woman concludes that "John Cornyn gets it. He got money right to the local school districts so they could provide a healthy environment.points out that Estonia had just one-third as many COVID-19 cases in total as there were new cases in Texas on August 18 alone , according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.What's more, Cornyn supported a Senate bill that would offer special funding for educational institutions but withhold the majority if schools don't conduct in-person classes,also noted. Public health officials have warned that still uncontrolled COVID-19 spread makes it too dangerous to open schools in much of the country.