Monday, August 24, 2020
Popular Video-Conferencing App Zoom Back Online After Nationwide Outage
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 11:47 AM
A screenshot of the downdetector.com map shows the Zoom outage in Texas on Monday morning.
Mondays, amirite?
San Antonians were stopped in their tracks by a technical glitch this morning, as popular videoconferencing app Zoom — a virtual workplace necessity during the pandemic — was knocked out in a nationwide outage.
KSAT
reports that the outage affected Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio, based on data from downdetector.com
.
According to its website
, Zoom identified the issue and deployed a fix via the cloud. As of an 11:37 a.m. CST update, the site says that services have been restored to all users.
"We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," the update reads.
"Users are now also able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, and manage their service on the Zoom website. We are currently monitoring to ensure that these services are operational."
