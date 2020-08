San Antonio Police Officer Fired for Kneeling on Suspect's Neck Involved in Earlier Suspect Death

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Four years prior to his recent termination for kneeling on a suspect's neck , San Antonio police officer Michael Brewer was involved in the death of another suspect during a family disturbance call, the Express-News reports Brewer repeatedly used a Taser on Ernesto Carraman after he tried to punch another SAPD officer and refused to follow commands during a May 28, 2016 incident, the daily reports, citing police officials. Police say the suspect was suffering a mental health crisis.Carraman was Tased five times, the paper reports, citing autopsy documents. The man went into full cardiac arrest after paramedics arrived and died shortly after they attempted to resuscitate him.Brewer is one of four officers recently fired by SAPD Chief William McManus over what he characterized as excessive force used in two separate arrests. Brewer denied the allegation and is appealing through the arbitration process available through SAPD's union contract, thereports.McManus has asked the FBI to review the four officers’ conduct for possible civil rights violations.