Race for Chip Roy's San Antonio-Area House Seat Called a 'Toss Up' by Key Political Report

Suggesting that one more San Antonio-area congressional seat
may be in play in November, the Cook Political Report
has shifted the race for GOP U.S. Rep. Chip Roy's Hill Country district from "leans Republican" to "toss up."
The move comes as the firebrand Roy, a House freshman, faces a challenge from Wendy Davis, a former Texas Senator and gubernatorial candidate known for her headline-grabbing filibuster to shut down a controversial anti-abortion measure.
Davis has so far outraised Roy, pulling in a $2.9 million war chest, compared to his $1.7 million, according to Cook's
analysis. Both Davis' campaign and the conservative Club for Growth, a Roy backer, recently began airing TV
spots in advance of the election.
Roy's 21st District is one of at least seven in Texas that Democrats have made a priority of flipping this cycle. If that happens, it would signal a major shift for the district, which has been in Republican control since 1979.
Roy, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, won his 2018 race by fewer than three points. He's also emerged as a polarizing figure
at a time when many observers see Texas suburbs shifting toward Democratic control amid demographic changes and an anti-Trump backlash.
A recent Politico report
highlighted Davis' attempt to capitalize on Roy's frequent criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci and statements downplaying the coronavirus pandemic
. Roy told Politico
that he takes the health crisis seriously but Democrats have politicized the issue and aren't listening to science.
