VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Gov. Abbott Warns East Texas Residents Hurricane Laura Will Bring 'Unsurvivable' Surges

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Wednesday press conference about Hurricane Laura. - SCREEN CAPTURE / STATE OF TEXAS
  • Screen Capture / State of Texas
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Wednesday press conference about Hurricane Laura.
Gov. Greg Abbott cautioned East Texas residents that they could face "unsurvivable" 10- to 15-foot-high storm surges if they don't leave before the Hurricane Laura makes landfall Wednesday evening.

Laura, expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service, will likely strike the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border around 7 p.m. and make landfall by midnight.



During a press conference, Abbott said some residents may not be aware that heavy winds and deadly surges could come inland by as many as 30 miles. The storm is also expected to bring dangerous flash floods, he added.

“The concern is that maybe the people in those areas are not fully aware about the severe danger that people are facing where the hurricane will come across the shoreline,” Abbott said.

For almost 24 hours after the storm hits, first responders will be unable to access affected areas to rescue people who do not evacuate, the governor warned.

Evacuees from East Texas have flooded into San Antonio over the past two days to leave the path of the storm.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. Texas State University Student Tweets Viral Photo of Parking Lot Coronavirus College Class Read More

  3. National Republicans Suggested Supporters Attack Gina Ortiz Jones for Her Sexual Orientation Read More

  4. Several Texas Cities Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf Read More

  5. Race for Chip Roy's San Antonio-Area House Seat Called a 'Toss Up' by Key Political Report Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation