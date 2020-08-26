Gov. Abbott Warns East Texas Residents Hurricane Laura Will Bring 'Unsurvivable' Surges

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / State of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Wednesday press conference about Hurricane Laura.
Gov. Greg Abbott cautioned East Texas residents that they could face "unsurvivable" 10- to 15-foot-high storm surges if they don't leave before the Hurricane Laura makes landfall Wednesday evening.
Laura, expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service
, will likely strike the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border around 7 p.m. and make landfall by midnight.
During a press conference, Abbott said some residents may not be aware that heavy winds and deadly surges could come inland by as many as 30 miles. The storm is also expected to bring dangerous flash floods, he added.
“The concern is that maybe the people in those areas are not fully aware about the severe danger that people are facing where the hurricane will come across the shoreline,” Abbott said.
For almost 24 hours after the storm hits, first responders will be unable to access affected areas to rescue people who do not evacuate, the governor warned.
Evacuees from East Texas have flooded into San Antonio over the past two days to leave the path of the storm.
