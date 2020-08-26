VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro Opens Investigation Into Pompeo's Republican Convention Speech

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / SAM ARMSTRONG
  • Wikimedia Commons / Sam Armstrong
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has launched an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's controversial address to the Republican National Convention while on a diplomatic trip to Israel.

In a statement, Castro — the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee — said Pompeo used a taxpayer-funded trip to participate in a political party convention, a violation of State Department rules prohibiting such activity.



Pompeo recorded his speech, which aired Tuesday, while in Jerusalem on a State Department mission to the Middle East. The move is a breach of a longstanding precedent that the nation's top diplomat eschews partisan politics. Pompeo is the first sitting secretary of state to address a national political convention in at least 75 years, according to a New York Times analysis.

Critics, including former and present diplomats, also charge that Pompeo's address violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while on the job.

“The Trump administration and Secretary Pompeo have shown a gross disregard not only of basic ethics, but also a blatant willingness to violate federal law for political gain," Castro said. "Congress has a responsibility to stand up for the rule of law and hold them accountable for this corrupt behavior.”

The address is part of the same "pattern of politicization of U.S foreign policy" by the Trump Administration that led to the U.S. House vote to impeach the president late last year, Castro added.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas State University Student Tweets Viral Photo of Parking Lot Coronavirus College Class Read More

  2. Several Texas Cities Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf Read More

  3. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  4. Race for Chip Roy's San Antonio-Area House Seat Called a 'Toss Up' by Key Political Report Read More

  5. War on the Cities: How Texas GOP Leaders Continue to Punish Municipalities During the Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation