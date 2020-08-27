San Antonio Rock Band Will Host Its 95th Monthly Food and Clothing Drive for the Homeless on Sunday

click to enlarge
Classic rock tribute band SA Lights has been rocking it for San Antonio's homeless population every month for the past nine years.
On Sunday, August 30, the band will host a free meal and clothing drive for the homeless, marking the 95th such distribution since it started doing the monthly events in 2012 under the direction of vocalist Gabe Munoz.
Sunday's event starts at noon, replacing a planned July distribution that was postponed by COVID-19. Volunteers are asked to bring prepared sandwiches, snacks and water in lunch bags.
Donations of clothing are also encouraged, with an emphasis on items that provide warmth in the cold months, including socks, blankets, jackets, pants and gloves.
The food and clothing distribution will take place at the corner of Frio Street and Haven for Hope Way.
"We'd love for you to come out and help in person," SA Lights said on Facebook
. "It is a great feeling and cause."
Anyone unable to contribute time, food or items but still interested in donating, can make a contribution to the band's PayPal account at ninevoltmusic@msn.com
.
