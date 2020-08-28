VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Demands Answers After Police Force Black Jogger Into Back of a Patrol Car

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM

Cell phone footage shows SAPD officers detaining Mathias Ometu. - FACEBOOK / VICTOR MAAS
  • Facebook / Victor Maas
  • Cell phone footage shows SAPD officers detaining Mathias Ometu.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg is asking for a "full accounting" of an incident in which San Antonio police detained a Black man jogging and wrestled him into the back of a patrol vehicle.

The man, 33-year-old insurance adjuster Mathias Ometu, was held in Bexar County Jail for two days on charges of assaulting an officer as he was forced into the SUV, the Express-News reports. What's more, he was assigned a court-appointed defense attorney who died nine years ago, according to the daily.



"We have to approach this situation seriously because every single resident deserves fair and equitable treatment from their city," Nirenberg tweeted at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The mayor said the arrest is under investigation and that he's asked for a "full accounting."


Police told KSAT they stopped Ometu Tuesday afternoon while he was on a run near Interstate 10 in Northwest San Antonio because he matched the description of a family violence suspect. SAPD later acknowledged Ometu, who has no criminal record, wasn't the suspect they sought.  

Ometu refused to give his name or date of birth to police, as is his right under Texas law, KSAT reports.

Cell phone video from multiple eyewitnesses shows SAPD officers handcuffing Ometu after they spend several minutes talking to him. An SAPD official told KSAT officers detained Ometu after his “demeanor became aggressive."

As officers tried to put Ometu into the back of a patrol vehicle, he “forcefully used his legs to kick in the officer’s direction and his foot made contact with the officer,” according to an SAPD statement provided to the station. “... A second officer was injured by (Ometu) physically kicking him in the face. The officer complained of face pain from the incident.”

Victor Maas, an eyewitness at the scene, posted video of the incident via Facebook Live and said he referred Ometu's father to a civil rights attorney.

"His crime was jogging while black," Maas wrote on Facebook. "They made up any reason to harass this guy."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Storm-Chasing San Antonio Weatherman Almost Got Fried by Lightning — on Video Read More

  2. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  3. National Republicans Suggested Supporters Attack Gina Ortiz Jones for Her Sexual Orientation Read More

  4. Activists Say San Antonio Police Haven't Done Enough to Limit No-Knock Warrants and Chokeholds Read More

  5. San Antonio Rock Band Will Host Its 95th Monthly Food and Clothing Drive for the Homeless on Sunday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation