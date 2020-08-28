VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

Study Ranks San Antonio Among the 10 Most Financially Stressed U.S. Cities

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Janece Johnson, who lives at Alazan-Apache Courts, receives a box of donated food in June. - ANDREA MORENO / SAN ANTONIO HERON
  • Andrea Moreno / San Antonio Heron
  • Janece Johnson, who lives at Alazan-Apache Courts, receives a box of donated food in June.
Nine in 10 Americans say COVID-19 has put stress on their personal finances, according to the National Endowment for Financial Education. But that figure is likely far worse in San Antonio, according to a new study from the personal finance site Smart Asset.

The Alamo City ranked 9th on the company's list of U.S. cities experiencing the most financial stress. Four other Texas metros — Houston, El Paso, Corpus Christi and Laredo — also landed in the top 10.



To get their rankings, researchers compared the 99 largest U.S. cities across metrics including unemployment rate, percentage of the population living below the poverty line and recent food and housing insecurity.

If you're familiar with our city's history of general poverty and economic segregation, it should come as little surprise we landed so high on the list.

SA ranks 22nd-highest for the percentage of its population below the poverty line — one in five residents — according to Smart Asset's number crunching. What's more, 8% of households here are severely housing cost-burdened, meaning those costs eat up more than half of their monthly income.

Compounding the woes, San Antonio had the 10th-worst four-year change in median household income of the 99 surveyed cities. That figure increased by just 8.13% from 2014 to 2018.

Here's how we stacked up against other cities:

SMART ASSET
  • Smart Asset
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Storm-Chasing San Antonio Weatherman Almost Got Fried by Lightning — on Video Read More

  2. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  3. National Republicans Suggested Supporters Attack Gina Ortiz Jones for Her Sexual Orientation Read More

  4. Activists Say San Antonio Police Haven't Done Enough to Limit No-Knock Warrants and Chokeholds Read More

  5. San Antonio Mayor Demands Answers After Police Force Black Jogger Into Back of a Patrol Car Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation