Bexar County Sheriff's Office Busts Cockfighting Ring in San Antonio
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 10:44 AM
On Sunday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office busted a cockfighting ring in the southeast part of the county, KSAT reports
BCSO deputies were dispatched to the scene of an alleged rooster fight at the 15500 block of Henze Road on Sunday afternoon. Crime scene investigators and animal control were called in to help investigate the scene, where officials found rooster fighting paraphernalia including trophies, according to KSAT.
Three arrests and 21 citations have been made thus far in connection to the case, officials told KSAT. A total of 52 roosters were seized, and 6 roosters were found dead at the scene.
