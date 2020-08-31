No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 31, 2020

Man Arrested Following the Discovery of Yet Another Fort Hood Solider's Remains

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 10:04 AM

click image DARKASHELLPODCAST
  • darkashellpodcast
An arrest has been made in connection with the discovery of three deceased individuals in Killeen, including yet another soldier stationed at Fort Hood, MySA reports.

The body of Specialist Freddy Delacruz Jr. was found among the remains of two other individuals in a Killeen apartment earlier this year, officials said. Over the weekend, officers with the U.S Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to the murders, identified as Barnard Lnell Morrow, in Newton, Mississippi.



Morrow is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Bell County in Texas, Killeen police said in a statement to MySA.

Authorities have given few details regarding the arrest, but did say Morrow is charged with capital murder of multiple people including the 23-year-old Specialist.

Delacruz Jr. is one of several soldiers stationed at the Texas base to be killed this year. At least three others have gone missing and were later found dead.

Officials say that there is no indication at this time that the multiple deaths are related.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. Why Some Subsidized Housing Is Beyond Reach for Many San Antonians Read More

  3. San Antonio Mayor Demands Answers After Police Force Black Jogger Into Back of a Patrol Car Read More

  4. Texas Officials Want to Cut Funding for Women's Health Services While Preserving an Anti-Abortion Program Read More

  5. Study Ranks San Antonio Among the 10 Most Financially Stressed U.S. Cities Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation