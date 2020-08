The Alamo Launches Real-Time Virtual Tours

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of The Alamo

Beginning Monday, the Alamo is offering real-time virtual tours of the grounds via Zoom.In, Alamo tour guides will lead guests through a one-hour tour of the Alamo's 300 year history. Virtual guests will be able to ask questions and chat with their guides throughout the tour."Our team has designed this virtual tour to be as interactive as possible, and we are excited to be able to engage again with visitors who are unable to make it out to the site due to the pandemic," Alamo CEO Douglass McDonald said in a statement Alamo tour guides and staff will be practicing social distancing throughout the tour.The Alamo grounds and gift shop have also reopened for free in-person, self-guided tours. For now, the Church remains closed, but will reopen on Thursday, September 3 using a timed reservation system.Virtual tours are available daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., each lasting one hour. Tickets can be purchased online for $10.