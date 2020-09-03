No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Edwards Aquifer Authority's Drive-Through Fiesta de Septiembre Promotes Safe, Puro Fun This Fall

Posted By on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 2:28 PM

click image FACEBOOK / EDWARDS AQUIFER AUTHORITY
  • Facebook / Edwards Aquifer Authority
Edwards Aquifer Authority's upcoming drive-through Fiesta de Septiembre will allow locals to enjoy a socially distanced version of San Antonio's favorite holiday.

On September 12, EAA will host a drive-through, contactless event, set to include music, food, goodie bags and a car decorating contest. Guests are able to purchase an EAA 2020 Fiesta Medal and food online in advance, which also serve as the entry fee for the event.



Food from vendors including Deco Pizzeria and Fajita Rita's will be delivered to attendees' vehicles upon arrival.

On the lineup for entertainment are Alamo City musicians Jesus Rodriguez, Tbow Gonzales, Marisa Flores, and Allan Hendrickson.

The car decorating contest calls for Fiesta or aquifer-themed decorations, with three winners to be selected in each category. Entrance into the competition comes with the purchase of at least one menu item, and winners will be awarded a gift card and other EAA promotional items.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, Edwards Aquifer Authority, 900 E. Quincy St., (210) 222-2204, edwardsaquifer.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

