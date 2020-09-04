No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 4, 2020

ACLU of Texas Demands Hundreds of School Districts Revamp Their Dress Codes

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / ACLU
  • Courtesy Photo / ACLU
The ACLU today sent a letter to hundreds of school districts across Texas demanding that they revise dress codes that the civil rights organization calls "unconstitutional and discriminatory."

The letter, which went out to almost 500 districts, including some near San Antonio, says policies mandating different hair lengths for male and female students are "outdated" and "harmful," leaving districts vulnerable to lawsuits.



The demand follows a ruling by a federal court judge shooting down a Houston school's dress code that required male students keep their hair no longer than ear-length. The policy grabbed national headlines after a pair of Black students were punished for wearing dreadlocks and transferred out.

"While school districts throughout the country have removed policies that were based on antiquated sex stereotypes, many school districts in Texas still have policies that treat students differently on the basis of their gender, such as requiring different hair and dress standards for male and female students," ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer said in a statement.

"Recent court decisions, including from the U.S. Supreme Court, have found that this type of gender-based discrimination is unconstitutional. School districts need to conform to federal law and fix outdated policies that cause serious harm to students in Texas."

Among the districts named in the letter are Harlandale, Jourdanton and Pleasanton.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. What San Antonio’s Different Treatment of 2 Schools on the Same Block Says About Our City Read More

  3. San Antonio House Candidate Tony Gonzales Draws Fire for Ad Using Fake Border Patrol Agent Read More

  4. Union Says San Antonio ISD Principal Retaliated Against Teacher Over Reopening Concerns Read More

  5. Assistant Texas Attorney General Loses Job After Report Surfaces Racist Tweets Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation