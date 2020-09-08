No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

AT&T Center Partners with MOVE Texas to Hold Free Drive-Through Voter Registration Event

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 2:22 PM

click image INSTGRAM / SKYLINEDRONETX
  • Instgram / skylinedronetx
Spurs Sports & Entertainment and nonpartisan nonprofit MOVE Texas have teamed up to offer a free, safe and quick drive-through voter registration event at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, September 15.

By some recent estimates, there are 5 million-plus unregistered voters in the state, many of whom are younger and people of color. Getting those voters registered and to the polls is where MOVE Texas comes in.



Created in 2013 at the University of Texas in San Antonio, MOVE Texas began with a goal to increase participation in local elections. Since its inception, the organization has expanded to a statewide effort, becoming one of the most effective voter registration and engagement groups in Texas.

The drive-through event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lot 3 at the arena, located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway on San Antonio’s East side.

The event will be free and open to the public, regardless of voter status or eligibility. For those who have little or no experience in the voting process, educated professionals will be on site to walk individuals through the voter registration process as needed.

