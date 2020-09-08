San Antonio Seeks Community Input on Bike and Pedestrian Policy Via Interactive Website

click to enlarge
Facebook/ San Antonio Bikes
San Antonio's bicycle commuters, social riders and bike-safety advocates now have another way to speak up.
The City of San Antonio is seeking community input as it develops new policies on pedestrian and light-vehicle traffic and expands on its existing plan guiding bicycle usage on city streets.
City officials will use a newly launched interactive website
to gather community feedback on foot traffic and use of small, lightweight vehicles, including bikes, electric bikes, electric scooters and shared bicycles. Residents' input will help shape policies on safe and convenient micromobility travel.
Staff will craft a Micromobility Policy
using community suggestions and also use that feedback to improve roadways, making them safer and more usable for all types of vehicles.
The city also will use input from the site to direct its downtown and midtown Bike Implementation Plan
, which aims to improve transit conditions on commercial corridors and other roadways.
San Antonio's original Bike Plan, conceived in 2011, showed that 15% of adults ride bicycles in San Antonio. Nearly half of all youths also ride.
In addition to the interactive site, an online survey
is available for community input on safe bicycle and pedestrian transit. For more information, visit www.sanantonio.gov/sabikes
or call Public Works Micromobility at 210-207-7228.
