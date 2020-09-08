San Antonio's Charles Roundtree Among Those NFL Team Honoring as Victims of Police Violence

-
Family members of Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.proest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.
Charles "Chop" Roundtree, a Black teen fatally shot in 2018 by a San Antonio police officer, is among 22 people being honored by the Seattle Seahawks as part of its players' support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The NFL team this season will include names of people it identified as victims of police brutality and systemic racism on its helmets, according to an announcement over the weekend
. Not all the names of the 22 people it's honoring will appear on team helmets, however.
Roundtree, 18, was shot by a San Antonio Police Department officer during an assault call to a West Side home. Police said the officer opened fire after one of Roundtree's friends reached for a gun. The officer's bullet passed through the man's buttock and struck Roundtree, who was unarmed.
Citing body-cam footage, Roundtree's family said the officer entered the home without warning, failed to identify himself and used excessive force. No charges were ever filed against the officer.
In addition to Roundtree, the Seahawks are honoring Sandra Bland and George Floyd, whose deaths at the hands of police made recent headlines. Also among the honorees are Emmitt Till, a teen murdered in Mississippi during the '50s over a claim he flirted with a white woman, and activist Fred Hampton, who was killed by Chicago police while asleep in his apartment in 1968.
"I'm really passionate about this, I'm really passionate about my people," Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said in a statement. "To have this message out there, to have fans see it every day, to have my teammates embrace it, it's a powerful message. It's simple, it's clear, we just want justice, plain and simple."
