No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

San Antonio's Charles Roundtree Among Those NFL Team Honoring as Victims of Police Violence

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM

Family members of Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.proest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse. - INSTAGRAM / ATTY_DARYL_WASHINGTON
  • Instagram / atty_daryl_washington
  • Family members of Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr.proest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.
Charles "Chop" Roundtree, a Black teen fatally shot in 2018 by a San Antonio police officer, is among 22 people being honored by the Seattle Seahawks as part of its players' support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The NFL team this season will include names of people it identified as victims of police brutality and systemic racism on its helmets, according to an announcement over the weekend. Not all the names of the 22 people it's honoring will appear on team helmets, however.



Roundtree, 18, was shot by a San Antonio Police Department officer during an assault call to a West Side home. Police said the officer opened fire after one of Roundtree's friends reached for a gun. The officer's bullet passed through the man's buttock and struck Roundtree, who was unarmed.

Citing body-cam footage, Roundtree's family said the officer entered the home without warning, failed to identify himself and used excessive force. No charges were ever filed against the officer. 

In addition to Roundtree, the Seahawks are honoring Sandra Bland and George Floyd, whose deaths at the hands of police made recent headlines. Also among the honorees are Emmitt Till, a teen murdered in Mississippi during the '50s over a claim he flirted with a white woman, and activist Fred Hampton, who was killed by Chicago police while asleep in his apartment in 1968.

"I'm really passionate about this, I'm really passionate about my people," Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said in a statement. "To have this message out there, to have fans see it every day, to have my teammates embrace it, it's a powerful message. It's simple, it's clear, we just want justice, plain and simple."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. Ted Cruz Risks Sinking Pandemic Stimulus Checks by Pushing Unpopular School Choice Plan Read More

  3. Downtown San Antonio's Popular ‘Love Lock Bridge’ to Be Temporarily Moved Read More

  4. With Time Running Out, Texas Abruptly Launches $15 million Ad Campaign Chasing Accurate Census Count Read More

  5. Texas Is Revising Its Sex Education Standards, but They'll Likely Remain Silent on LGBTQ Issues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation