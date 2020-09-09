No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Congressman and Top San Antonio Doctor Warn COVID-19 Drug Running in Short Supply

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge A surgical nurse prepares a COVID-19 patient for a procedure in an intensive care unit. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / US NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS SARA ESHLEMAN
  • Wikimedia Commons / US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman
  • A surgical nurse prepares a COVID-19 patient for a procedure in an intensive care unit.
San Antonio hospitals are being forced to ration the drug remdesivir, used to quicken the recovery of COVID-19 patients, because of a slipping national supply, a doctor at UT Health San Antonio warned Tuesday.

On a Tuesday conference call, Dr. Tom Patterson, chief of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio's Long School of Medicine, and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said at least 38 hospitals in 12 states have reported shortages of the drug since July.



Doctors and medical researchers on the call pointed to a recent Public Citizen report detailing ways the Trump Administration contributed to the shortage by bungling distribution of the drug and refusing to purchase it from any other supplier than drug company Gilead Sciences Inc.

"We had admitted about 1,000 patients at [University Hospital], and in that setting we received enough remdesivir to treat less than a third of the admitted patients," said UT Health's Patterson, a leading researcher in clinical trials of the drug. "So, a really woefully inadequate supply."

UT Health was forced to limit use of remdesivir to patients that studies suggested would likely see the most benefit, Patterson said. However, he added, all of the patents probably would have seen some benefit from the drug, which has been shown to quicken recovery time by several days and keep patients out of the ICU.

click to enlarge President Donald Trump meets with Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day in the Oval Office in May. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / THE WHITE HOUSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / The White House
  • President Donald Trump meets with Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day in the Oval Office in May.
The federal government has spent more than $10 billion on the program to distribute remdesivir, but hasn't placed any meaningful restraint on the prices Gilead can charge, according to Doggett's office.

He urged the federal government to use a century-old legal power to mandate certain manufacturing requirements so it can increase distribution of the drug and block monopoly pricing.

"We have some challenges that the Trump administration, through its denial, delay and ongoing deception, has consistently aggravated," said Doggett, who heads the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. "What we really need is a genuine law-and-order president — a president who will use the laws that are available to him to protect public safety and health in this case and stop creating chaos and permitting chaos."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. AT&T Center Partners with MOVE Texas to Hold Free Drive-Through Voter Registration Event Read More

  2. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  3. Princess Bride Fan Ted Cruz Blasts the Movie Cast for Supporting Joe Biden's Campaign Read More

  4. San Antonio's Charles Roundtree Among Those NFL Team Honoring as Victims of Police Violence Read More

  5. San Antonio Seeks Community Input on Bike and Pedestrian Policy Via Interactive Website Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation