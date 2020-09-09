No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Sea World Laying Off 250 San Antonio Workers Amid Declining Attendance During Pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SEAWORLDSANANTONIO
  • Instagram / seaworldsanantonio
Sea World Entertainment Inc. is laying off 242 Alamo City employees as it reels from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Declining attendance led the theme park to jettison jobs across a variety of departments, including animal trainers, ride mechanics, theater technicians, performers, food service workers and officials in marketing and merchandising, according to the daily.



“While the Texas parks reopened at a reduced operating capacity and guest capacity in June, park attendance has been impacted by self-imposed limitations and consumer concerns regarding COVID-19 and other concerns,” SeaWorld San Antonio President Byron Surrett wrote in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission cited by the Express-News.

SeaWorld has limited attendance at its San Antonio park to 25% of normal capacity, in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“While we were able to bring thousands of furloughed ambassadors back to work and hoped to bring back everyone, the current environment requires us to set up the company for long-term success,” SeaWorld Entertainment officials said in a statement supplied to the Express-News.

Full-time and salaried employees cut loose in the layoffs may receive up to four weeks of severance pay, according to the report.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. AT&T Center Partners with MOVE Texas to Hold Free Drive-Through Voter Registration Event Read More

  2. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  3. Bexar County Is No. 2 in Texas for Officer-Involved Shootings; Black Residents Are in the Crosshairs Read More

  4. San Antonio's Charles Roundtree Among Those NFL Team Honoring as Victims of Police Violence Read More

  5. San Antonio Seeks Community Input on Bike and Pedestrian Policy Via Interactive Website Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation