Thursday, September 10, 2020

Assclown Alert: Ted Cruz Claims Pregnancy Isn't Life Threatening As He Tries to Ban Abortion Pill

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
In addition to shutting down the U.S. government to make a point and engaging in pointless Twitter snits with celebrities, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz likes to consider himself an expert on women’s health.

Last Monday, the Texas Republican led a group of 20 senators in sending a letter to the FDA asking it to ban a pill used in nearly 40% of U.S. abortions. Despite a wealth of scientific studies showing medication abortion seldom results in complications, the lawmakers want the pill mifepristone declared an “imminent hazard to public health.”



“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease,” Cruz tweeted last week, quoted from his letter.

The online backlash to the senator’s handwavy science was swift. Multiple people responded with stats on just how many women die during childbirth. The 2018 U.S. maternal mortality rate was 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the CDC.

Others, such as Ilyse Hogue, president of reproductive rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, suggested that data and science were never a consideration for Cruz when he fired off his letter.

“Medication abortion is incredibly safe. Ted Cruz knows this,” she tweeted. “Fear and lies are all they have to push their unpopular agenda. And politicians who push ideology over science to shape public policy are precisely the ones who got us a disastrous response to COVID. It has to end now.”

