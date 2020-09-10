No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Texas Leads the Nation With Highest Rate of Uninsured Health Care Workers

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The pandemic has highlighted just how many Americans don't have access to health insurance. And, as it turns out, healthcare workers — frequently on the front lines and susceptible to COVID-19 exposure — are among the vulnerable groups lacking coverage

Nearly 600,000 U.S. healthcare workers are currently uninsured, according to a recent study by the financial site ValuePenguin.



What's more, Texas had the highest rate of uninsured healthcare workers of any state, according to ValuePenguin's analysis, which is based on data from the 2018 American Community Survey.

Nearly 18% of healthcare workers in the Lone Star State lack coverage. The two states trailing just behind, Oklahoma and Idaho, had rates of 13% and 12%, respectively.

Massachusetts and Iowa had the highest rate of insured healthcare workers at 98%.

The healthcare fields with the greatest proportion of uninsured individuals are registered nurses, nursing assistants and personal care aids — those who help individuals with daily activities such as bathing, eating and getting dressed.

Broken down by generation, Millennial healthcare workers make up the largest percentage of the uninsured at 41%. That group is often employed in lower-paying healthcare jobs, according to the study.

Most healthcare employees who work in hospitals are provided health insurance coverage through their employers, according to the analysis. However, home health workers and personal care aides are frequently unable to pay premiums for their group policies.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Is No. 2 in Texas for Officer-Involved Shootings; Black Residents Are in the Crosshairs Read More

  2. AT&T Center Partners with MOVE Texas to Hold Free Drive-Through Voter Registration Event Read More

  3. Gov. Greg Abbott Calls on Texas Candidates to Sign a Pledge to Oppose Police Budget Cuts Read More

  4. Sea World Laying Off 250 San Antonio Workers Amid Declining Attendance During Pandemic Read More

  5. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation