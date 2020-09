COVID69, MUD BUTT and NOPENIS are among the vanity plates Texas has rejected this year

illustration by Samantha Serna

MUD BUTT was one of numerous scatological vanity plates rejected by the Department of Motor Vehicles so far this year.

ZEROFK



H00K3R



FRSHASF



PULD OUT



BYBICH



COUGRB8



MOVE HOE



QPUTO



BEECH&1



BOOGR



B4DBICH



GASHOLE



LO AS FK



LTRBCHS



ZROFVKS



CNN LIES



U-TWAT



BADAS RR



BALL-HOE



BLACKAZ



A22HOL3



A55HOL3



A5SLINE



BOLLOCX



B4LLIN



BE8CH



HELLROT



TRUKOFF



FARTED



LITEAF



WEINER



TEX 420



HOES MAD



8 PENDJO



DV*SOB



BYE HO



FTXAGS



AUSTN SX



SHRT BU5



S*ITBOX



IF4RTED



WILDAF



AWWSH1T



FUKYOUU



HOEPLZ



NICE AST



SUUCK*IT



THZNUTS



8EAVER



BICHN 69



MUD BUTT



MILFHTR



4SSMAN



BISH BAD



PHUKEW2



ASSHOOL



BULSHI



SCAT*485



HENTAI&V



BIGDKN



S3X T4LK



TEN INCH



WYDBUTT



CMGTIT



SH1TBX



FAWWWWK



KILLARY





PIGKILR



HVY BSSH



MF VETTE



SEXYASS



GRRINDN



GO2HELL



ROOFIE



FU COVID



F4ST ASF



SEXNTXN



IMBLAZN



LUNGER



EZFKR



FKCOVID



HOESM4D



NEED ASS



GIGOLO1



PHRSH AF



LA MIGRA



BESHPLZ



CL3AN AF



COVID69



HELL 666



DOA9MM



DICK*PRN



WT*DR33M



CHINGNA



SUX@TOES



WTF-GTR



LOBITO



2 LITT



A THOT



BTCHWLF



FKN MOVE



H4IL*YEA



OHELL YS



STONER 1



BKDFUP



OH*POOP



SMOKEME



1BAD A5H



HAUL*ASH



APE 5HIT



FC*IT



NOPENIS



SIK AF



WYDICK



MEAT WGN



OHPUCK



AHH FUKK



JUNKYAF



F-BETO



NOWEENR



PADROTE



FKYA



NAKED 69



1HONKYY



PVT PRTS



EZ-69



S7RM2PR



BCH*LFE



B3SHPLZ



P*WGON



KSMYASS



NICEGAS



1BE2LIT



DUFUC



MFD*69



WEENIE



WTF YOLO



SIKAZFK



WETPSY



BI9WOOD



BIGBONE



RIDEME



IEATAZZ



ASSKKR1



OMW2FUH



4SSM4N



If the only vulgarities you experience on your morning commute are those you shout at other motorists, thank — or blame — the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.During the first half of this year, the DMV rejected 2,151 vanity license plates requested by Texans that it deemed too crude, offensive or otherwise unworthy to appear on state-issued property.In keeping with the 2020 zeitgeist, those included both "FU COVID" and "COVID69." Also among those getting the thumbs down were timeless references to body parts, sexual maneuvers and poop — "NOPENIS," "GRRINDN" and "MUD BUTT," for example.Understandably, state rules reject any language that disparages groups based on race, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation. Hell, to play it safe, the DMV even turns down references those groups thatderogatory, according to its website Texas also prohibits license plate letter and number combinations that could be read as vulgar (meaning they include cuss words) or indecent (meaning they refer to "a sexual act, sexual body parts, excrement, or bodily fluids or functions"). That means "IF4RTED," "WEINER" and "PHO CUE" won't fly. And we know that because all three were also among the year's rejected plates.Interestingly, the state's rules even include a specific clarification about an oft-requested numerical combo. Explains the DMV: "'69' formats are prohibited unless used in combination with the vehicle make, for example, '69 CHEV'."Good to know.Also off the table are vanity plates that make any reference to drugs, gangs and illegal activities and those that disparage law enforcement, the military or public officials. Which explains why the DMV rejected "TEX 420," "1BE2LIT" and "PIGKILR."What follows is a partial list of plates Texas has rejected since January 1. They range from those clever in a middle-school bathroom graffiti way to those that are completely horrifying and douchey. Don't say we didn't warn ya.NOTAHOETHA HOPHO CUEBLKFACE5.0 BTCHFUHH...NO KARENPHUCKEMNXT VCTMWET YETTF HATERS