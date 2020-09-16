No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Amazon holding San Antonio voter registrations as part of bus tour promoting new documentary

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge A visitor to Amazon's bus stop in Phoenix registers to vote. - COURTESY PHOTO / AMAZON STUDIOS
  • Courtesy Photo / Amazon Studios
  • A visitor to Amazon's bus stop in Phoenix registers to vote.
A bus tour by Amazon Studios promoting a new documentary on voter suppression will roll into San Antonio's West Side this week to screen the film and register voters ahead of the November election.

Amazon has dispatched five buses promoting the streaming doc All In: The Fight For Democracy, which follows former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader Stacey Adams as she looks at barriers that prevent many Americans from exercising their right to vote.



The buses are stopping in parts of the country with lower-than-average voter turnout to spark discussions of the issue and help residents get registered.

The San Antonio stops will take place Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, at the American Indians of Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions headquarters on 1313 Guadalupe St. Thursday's registration push drive runs 6-9:30 p.m., while Friday's, which also includes a screening of the film, runs 6-10 p.m.

The socially distanced gatherings will include a DJ, free swag and a selfie station. In addition to help registering to vote, visitors can sign up to become poll workers and check their voter status.

