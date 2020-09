Bexar County deputy latest to face disciplinary action after Facebook post calling for lynch mob

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired last week over allegations he made a social media post saying an accused mail thief should face a lynch mob, KSAT reports Jackie Farmer was terminated Thursday for posting “an offensive Facebook comment that incited violence,” a spokeswoman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told the TV station. The deputy had been under investigation for the post since June Farmer was one of two deputies dismissed that day, according to KSAT. BCSO also fired Floyd Berry, who faces three counts of official oppression related to accusations that he conducted inappropriate strip searches.Farmer's dismissal is the latest in a string of disciplinary actions by local law enforcement agencies against personnel accused of inciting violence on social media.The San Antonio Police Department in June handed Detective Joseph Fech a 30-day suspension for a social media post in which he accused football player and racial justice advocate Colin Kaepernick of being a terrorist sympathizer and asked when he could be killed.That same month, BCSO placed Deputy Justin Silva on administrative leave while it said it was investigating a Facebook post he made that appeared to advocate killing looters.