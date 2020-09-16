No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

San Antonio public health officials offering free drive-thru flu vaccines but appointments needed

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH
  • Facebook / San Antonio Metro Health
Local health officials are teaming up with H-E-B Pharmacy to provide free flu vaccines to San Antonio residents — whether or not they have insurance.

San Antonio Metro Health, University Health System and H-E-B will host a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Freeman Coliseum on Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The free clinic will provide 2,500 flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be made through H-E-B Pharmacy.

Metro Health typically limits free vaccines to children under 18. However, it doubled its purchase of vaccines this year and expanded their availability since fall's flu season comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message released Tuesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said getting a flu shot this year is especially important since it can reduce stress on hospitals during the health crisis.

"I can tell you it is the best way to reduce your chances of contracting and spreading the flu," Abbott said. "So, protect yourself and loved ones this flu season and get a flu shot today."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Housing Trust acquires portion of Friedrich complex for $68.7M redevelopment Read More

  2. COVID69, MUD BUTT and NOPENIS are among the vanity plates Texas has rejected this year Read More

  3. Teachers union catalogs hundreds of COVID-19 safety violations as Texas schools reopen Read More

  4. Texas officials walk back $15 million proposed cuts to women’s and children's health services Read More

  5. Glitter Political: Precinct 1 commissioner candidate Gabriel Lara wants voters to think local Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation