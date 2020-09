San Antonio public health officials offering free drive-thru flu vaccines but appointments needed

click to enlarge Facebook / San Antonio Metro Health

Local health officials are teaming up with H-E-B Pharmacy to provide free flu vaccines to San Antonio residents — whether or not they have insurance.San Antonio Metro Health, University Health System and H-E-B will host a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Freeman Coliseum on Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The free clinic will provide 2,500 flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be made through H-E-B Pharmacy Metro Health typically limits free vaccines to children under 18. However, it doubled its purchase of vaccines this year and expanded their availability since fall's flu season comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.In a video message released Tuesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said getting a flu shot this year is especially important since it can reduce stress on hospitals during the health crisis."I can tell you it is the best way to reduce your chances of contracting and spreading the flu," Abbott said. "So, protect yourself and loved ones this flu season and get a flu shot today."