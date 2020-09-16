No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Teachers union sues San Antonio ISD, saying it broke the law when letting charter firm take over school

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM

PEXELS / PIXABAY
  • Pexels / Pixabay
The Texas State Teachers Association has sued San Antonio ISD and the state's education commissioner, alleging they violated the law when they turned over a struggling elementary campus to a New York charter school operator.

In a suit filed Tuesday in state district court in Austin, the union argues that SAISD and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath improperly approved a 2018 deal letting New York-based Democracy Prep take over Stewart Elementary School.



In an emailed statement, SAISD said it's confident that the Texas courts will uphold it's handling of the transfer of the elementary school. Morath's office was unavailable for immediate comment.

According to the suit's allegations, the district didn't consult with school employees before allowing the transfer, as required under state law. What's more, TSTA argues that Morath erred in saying the school board complied with the Open Meetings Act when it directed the district’s superintendent to enter talks with Democracy Prep.

“We expect school districts and the education commissioner to obey the law,” said TSTA President Alejandra Lopez, who's a plaintiff in the suit. “The education commissioner is supposed to be the state’s charter regulator, not a charter champion who ignores the rules to expand the growing charter presence in Texas, at the expense of taxpayers.”

The lawsuit asks the court to void Democracy Prep's takeover of the Stewart Elementary and reinstate all union members employed at the school with back pay and benefits.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Housing Trust acquires portion of Friedrich complex for $68.7M redevelopment Read More

  2. COVID69, MUD BUTT and NOPENIS are among the vanity plates Texas has rejected this year Read More

  3. Bexar County deputy latest to face disciplinary action after Facebook post calling for lynch mob Read More

  4. Texas officials walk back $15 million proposed cuts to women’s and children's health services Read More

  5. Teachers union catalogs hundreds of COVID-19 safety violations as Texas schools reopen Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation