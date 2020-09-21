Monday, September 21, 2020
San Antonio Current lands two 2020 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 12:52 PM
The San Antonio Current
was recognized in two categories last week at the 2020 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards
Current
Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin's "Detention Inc.: Trump’s Immigrant Crackdown Means Big Money for Private Prisons
" received an honorable mention in the Long-Form News Story category. Writer Chris Conde also received an honorable mention for Music Writing for a series of submitted articles.
Additionally, two of the Current
's sister papers received recognition at this year's awards, which were selected from 526 entries submitted by 55 publications.
The Orlando Weekly
received first place for LGBT Coverage for Xander Peters' "Speed Trap
" and third place in the Arts Feature category for Renata Sago's "Black art’s new dawn: Orlando artists carve out a space for expressions of Blackness
." Cincinnati CityBeat
received first place in Immigration Coverage for Nick Swartsell's "Without a Country
."
