San Antonio's MOVE Texas hosting biggest online National Voter Registration Day event in the U.S.

click to enlarge Instagram / @MOVE_Texas

San Antonio-born voter mobilization group MOVE Texas is hosting what it's billing as the largest National Voter Registration Day event in the country with a goal of phoning more than 100,000 unregistered voters on Tuesday evening.The online gathering will include celebrity appearances, a statewide music showcase and activist conversations. The goal is to spur more Texans, especially young Texans, to register ahead of the October 5 deadline to vote in November's general election.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who now chairs All on the Line, a group that seeks to end partisan gerrymandering, will speak at the virtual event. Emmy award-winning actress, playwright and activist Holland Taylor, who wrote and starred in the solo play Ann, based on the life of Texas governor Ann Richards, will also appear.

Earlier this month, nonpartisan and nonprofit MOVE Texas worked with Spurs Sports & Entertainment to facilitate a drive-through voter registration event at San Antonio's AT&T Center.

The group's online National Voter Registration Day event gets underway at 5 p.m. RSVP here to attend.

