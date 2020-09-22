No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Texas A&M-San Antonio launches free tuition for applicants in top 10% of their high school class

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @TAMUSANANTONIO
  • Twitter / @TAMUSanAntonio
A new Texas A&M University-San Antonio program will extend free tuition to high school seniors who graduate in the top 10% of their class. The same no-tuition offer is also available to those who earn at least 30 credit hours while attending an Early College High School in Texas.

The school's fledgling Achiever Promise initiative works in conjunction with another new program, the Jaguar Excellence Guarantee, which is intended to help students graduate with little to no debt, university officials said.

“A&M-San Antonio is one of the best educational values in the region,” said Brandy McLelland, A&M-San Antonio’s vice president of enrollment management. “We exist for one reason: our students. The Jaguar Excellence Guarantee and Achiever Promise provide the financial support and wrap-around services that extend value to students.”

Nearly three-quarters of A&M San Antonio students attend without paying tuition and 98% receive financial assistance, according to the university.

The Texas A&M System Regents Scholarship Fund will fund the new free-tuition program. The fund, established this summer, is making $100 million available to the university system’s 11 campuses over the next decade.

More than 6,700 students currently attend the A&M-San Antonio. The 11-year-old campus employs around 480 faculty and 590 staff.

