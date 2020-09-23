No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

UTSA receives $3 million commitment for the Najim Career and Innovation Center

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of the University of Texas at San Antonio
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Harvey E. Najim has committed $3 million to the University of Texas at San Antonio's efforts to help students prepare for post-graduation careers.

The donation will go help create the Harvey E. Najim Innovation and Career Advancement Center, created to help students of all majors develop pathways to fulfilling employment.  



“My vision is that every student who participates in the Center is better prepared for a career when they graduate from UTSA and gives back to UTSA when they are financially able to," Najim said in a statement. "I chose to invest in career readiness because I have seen it work at Baylor and St. Mary’s University. I want every student who graduates from UTSA to get a diploma and a job offer. Earning a college education is the most important thing that you can do to realize your dreams and change your life."

Under the leadership of UTSA Provost Kimberly Andrews Espy, the center will also make use of experimental learning to help students become workplace ready.

“Experiential learning helps students gain marketable skills and explore career interests before graduation, and the Harvey E. Najim Innovation and Career Advancement Center will allow UTSA to expand our efforts in developing experiential learning opportunities for students,” Espy said in a statement.

